Brokers Set Expectations for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $306.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $98,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

