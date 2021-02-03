Brokers Set Expectations for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$24.71 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$36.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03.

In other Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) news, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total transaction of C$1,599,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,573,962.64.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

