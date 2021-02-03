Brokers Set Expectations for InterDigital, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterDigital in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for InterDigital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

InterDigital stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $68.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $154,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

