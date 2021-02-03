Brokers Set Expectations for American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

