Brokers Offer Predictions for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nintendo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 39.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

