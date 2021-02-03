Brokers Offer Predictions for Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CASH stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $10,259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 9,270 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,098 shares of company stock worth $3,923,479. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.