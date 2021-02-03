Brokers Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $64.40 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.