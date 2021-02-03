Brokers Issue Forecasts for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVCY. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

CVCY opened at $17.10 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $344,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

