Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $29.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $977.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.