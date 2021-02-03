Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $53.50

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,192.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

