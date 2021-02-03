Brokerages Set Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Price Target at €108.93

Shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €108.93 ($128.16).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SY1. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

SY1 traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €104.45 ($122.88). The stock had a trading volume of 342,695 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.99. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

