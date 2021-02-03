Brokerages Set SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Target Price at €10.35

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.35 ($12.18).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFQ shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) alerts:

ETR:SFQ traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €11.74 ($13.81). The company had a trading volume of 77,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-Holland SE has a 1-year low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of €12.34 ($14.52). The firm has a market cap of $533.00 million and a PE ratio of 782.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.