Brokerages Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Target Price at $51.88

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of RPRX stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,397. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,419,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,053,000 after buying an additional 3,161,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 82.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,989,000 after buying an additional 1,681,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2,395.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after buying an additional 977,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,571,000 after acquiring an additional 866,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

