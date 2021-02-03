Brokerages Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Target Price at €60.21

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.21 ($70.84).

LXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) on Friday, hitting €63.80 ($75.06). 135,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.55. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €66.70 ($78.47).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

