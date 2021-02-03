Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target at $211.95

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $76,937,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,687,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,372. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.58 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.17.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

