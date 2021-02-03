Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT at $96.00

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02 and a beta of -1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 608 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $38,395.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,262.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,328 shares of company stock worth $366,400 in the last 90 days. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

