Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price at $12.01

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

