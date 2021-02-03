Brokerages Set DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT at $35.33

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $73,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $639,570. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 312,374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DMC Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 34.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 345,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $827.34 million, a P/E ratio of -146.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

