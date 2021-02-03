Brokerages Set DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT at $35.33

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $73,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $639,570. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $827.34 million, a P/E ratio of -146.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About DMC Global
DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.
