Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target at $38.33

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

