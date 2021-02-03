Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) PT at $160.68

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.68.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,423 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after acquiring an additional 247,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $148.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.09. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

