Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $11.66

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

