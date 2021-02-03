Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) PT at $11.42

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLRS shares. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

