Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Target Price at $86.09

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.09.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

CHH stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

