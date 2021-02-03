Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $107.38

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 95,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $143.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,096. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

