Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price at $154.33

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $185.30. 93,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.74. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

