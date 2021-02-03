Brokerages Expect Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. Eaton Vance reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

NYSE EV opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

