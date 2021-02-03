Brokerages Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.83. 3,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,651. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $878,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 930,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,176,872. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ares Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ares Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.