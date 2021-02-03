Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.80. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.28.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

