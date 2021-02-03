Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $67.65 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

