Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00. Insiders have sold 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,957,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 95,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 70.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 63,505 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.04. 231,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

