Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.53-5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71-4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.17.

BR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.40. 1,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,844 shares of company stock worth $10,173,756. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

