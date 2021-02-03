Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. 668,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,583,573. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

