Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

