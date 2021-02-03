Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

