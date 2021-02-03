Bread (BRD) Trading 33.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Bread has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $6.55 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bread has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.23 or 0.00908509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00047183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.94 or 0.04661289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.