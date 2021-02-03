Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.32-1.42 EPS.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.31.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,009. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

