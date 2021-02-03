BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 337,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,694,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $37.78.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.