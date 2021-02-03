BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 1,289,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,694,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BP by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after buying an additional 1,625,098 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of BP by 960.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 359,843 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of BP by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 370,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

