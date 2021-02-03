Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Hits New 52-Week High at $241.98

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$241.98 and last traded at C$239.13, with a volume of 1852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$237.09.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark raised their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$235.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$224.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$210.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$508.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$523.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.5300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total transaction of C$4,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,927,943.

About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

