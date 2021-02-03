Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
EPAY traded down $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.54, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $65,664.86. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $54,728.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,381 shares of company stock worth $1,684,609. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.