Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-6% to $2.54-2.695 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 571,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,457. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.