Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-6% to $2.54-2.695 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.
BSX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 571,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,457. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
