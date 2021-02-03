Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.202-11.796 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.53 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 475,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

