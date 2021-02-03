Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.202-11.796 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.53 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.83.
Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 475,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.