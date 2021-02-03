Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Up 6.5%

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.08. 131,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 90,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $904.95 million, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 114.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

