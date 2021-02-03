Borge Hald Sells 350,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,663,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,599,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Borge Hald sold 156,664 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $6,360,558.40.

On Thursday, January 21st, Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,146,696.54.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $3,164,011.23.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Michael B. Yongue purchased a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

