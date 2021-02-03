Boosted Finance (BOOST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $62,904.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for $16.15 or 0.00043863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $966,767.43 and $62,904.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

