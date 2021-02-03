Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Several other analysts have also commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of STBA opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

