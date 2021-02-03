Boenning Scattergood Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

