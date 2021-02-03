Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

BYPLF stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.