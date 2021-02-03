BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L) (LON:BHI) Trading Down 1.7%

BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L) (LON:BHI) shares traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12). 29,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 28,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.64. The company has a market cap of £76.28 million and a PE ratio of 48.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.78%.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

