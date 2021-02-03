BMO Capital Markets Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $190.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,313,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 29,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

